Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights square off in NEC Tournament

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-19, 9-8 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (24-6, 15-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. plays in the NEC Tournament against Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Blue Devils are 15-2 against NEC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Cent. Conn. St. averages 14.5 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by Jordan Jones with 3.6.

The Knights are 9-8 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson is fourth in the NEC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Terrence Brown averaging 4.4.

Cent. Conn. St. scores 73.1 points per game, equal to what Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 10.6 more points per game (73.7) than Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents (63.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Devin Haid is averaging 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the past 10 games.

Brown is scoring 20.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Knights. Dylan Jones is averaging 10.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

