Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and Chicago State Cougars meet in NEC Tournament

Chicago State Cougars (6-25, 6-10 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-18, 10-6 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on Chicago State in the NEC Tournament.

The Blue Devils are 10-6 against NEC opponents and 1-12 in non-conference play. Cent. Conn. St. averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cougars’ record in NEC action is 6-10. Chicago State has a 0-14 record against teams above .500.

Cent. Conn. St. is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Kenefick is averaging 8.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Belle Lanpher is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

Aiyanna Culver is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals. Josie Hill is shooting 52.1% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.