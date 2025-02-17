Central Arkansas visits Queens after Evbagharu’s 23-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (7-20, 3-11 ASUN) at Queens Royals (16-11, 9-5 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces Queens after Michael Evbagharu scored 23 points in Central Arkansas’ 84-83 overtime victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Royals are 8-4 on their home court. Queens scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Bears have gone 3-11 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas ranks eighth in the ASUN giving up 77.4 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

Queens’ average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 12.2 per game Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas’ 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Queens has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Wilson is averaging 5.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for the Royals. Leo Colimerio is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Layne Taylor is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals. Nehemiah Turner is shooting 56.3% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.