Central Arkansas visits Queens after Colimerio’s 20-point showing

Central Arkansas Bears (7-20, 3-11 ASUN) at Queens Royals (16-11, 9-5 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -14.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens faces Central Arkansas after Leo Colimerio scored 20 points in Queens’ 86-80 overtime loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Royals are 8-4 in home games. Queens ranks ninth in the ASUN with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Malcolm Wilson averaging 4.7.

The Bears are 3-11 against conference opponents. Central Arkansas ranks sixth in the ASUN with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Evbagharu averaging 2.1.

Queens’ average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 12.2 per game Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 70.0 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 74.2 Queens gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 5.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for the Royals. Colimerio is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Layne Taylor averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Nehemiah Turner is averaging 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

