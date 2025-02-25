Central Arkansas visits Ognacevic and Lipscomb

Central Arkansas Bears (8-22, 4-13 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (21-9, 13-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts Central Arkansas after Jacob Ognacevic scored 28 points in Lipscomb’s 95-78 win against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons have gone 11-3 at home. Lipscomb is fifth in the ASUN in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Ognacevic leads the Bisons with 7.9 boards.

The Bears have gone 4-13 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Lipscomb scores 79.3 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 78.1 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is averaging 20.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Elias Cato is averaging 15 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bears. Nehemiah Turner is averaging 12.7 points and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.