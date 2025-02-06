Central Arkansas visits Battle and Jacksonville

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (15-6, 9-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (11-11, 5-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville hosts Central Arkansas after Edyn Battle scored 23 points in Jacksonville’s 91-83 win against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Dolphins are 7-1 in home games. Jacksonville allows 72.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Sugar Bears have gone 9-1 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

Jacksonville’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Jacksonville allows.

The Dolphins and Sugar Bears match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Battle is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Dolphins. Priscilla Williams is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jade Upshaw is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Leah Mafua is averaging 12.4 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 9-1, averaging 69.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.