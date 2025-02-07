Central Arkansas visits Austin Peay after Haney’s 24-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (6-18, 2-9 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (9-15, 4-7 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay takes on Central Arkansas after Isaac Haney scored 24 points in Austin Peay’s 74-64 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Governors have gone 5-4 at home. Austin Peay averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bears have gone 2-9 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is fifth in the ASUN with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Evbagharu averaging 2.3.

Austin Peay is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Central Arkansas allows to opponents. Central Arkansas averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Austin Peay gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haney averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Sai Witt is averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Layne Taylor is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals. Elias Cato is shooting 48.3% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.