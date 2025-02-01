Central Arkansas takes on Queens (NC), looks for 8th straight victory

Queens (NC) Royals (7-13, 1-8 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (14-6, 8-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas seeks to build upon its seven-game win streak with a victory over Queens (NC).

The Sugar Bears are 8-0 on their home court. Central Arkansas ranks seventh in the ASUN with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Abiara averaging 3.2.

The Royals are 1-8 in ASUN play. Queens (NC) ranks third in the ASUN with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Jordyn Weaver averaging 7.8.

Central Arkansas is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Queens (NC) allows to opponents. Queens (NC) has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abiara is averaging 6.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Jade Upshaw is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ana Barreto averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Weaver is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Royals: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.