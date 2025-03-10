Central Arkansas Sugar Bears play in ASUN Tournament against the Lipscomb Bisons

Lipscomb Bisons (20-10, 13-6 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (22-8, 16-3 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays Lipscomb in the ASUN Tournament.

The Sugar Bears have gone 16-3 against ASUN opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Central Arkansas is fifth in the ASUN scoring 69.7 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Bisons are 13-6 against ASUN teams. Lipscomb leads the ASUN scoring 74.9 points per game while shooting 45.0%.

Central Arkansas averages 69.7 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 68.2 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jade Upshaw averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sugar Bears, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Leah Mafua is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Bella Vinson is shooting 51.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Bisons. Molly Heard is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.