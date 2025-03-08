Central Arkansas Sugar Bears and Bellarmine Knights play in ASUN Tournament

Bellarmine Knights (18-14, 9-10 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (21-8, 15-3 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays in the ASUN Tournament against Bellarmine.

The Sugar Bears have gone 15-3 against ASUN teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Central Arkansas is sixth in the ASUN with 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Randrea Wright averaging 8.0.

The Knights’ record in ASUN games is 9-10. Bellarmine is 6-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Central Arkansas is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 12.9 more points per game (75.0) than Central Arkansas gives up (62.1).

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jade Upshaw is averaging 14.8 points for the Sugar Bears. Leah Mafua is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hope Sivori is averaging 13.8 points and two steals for the Knights. Skylar Treadwell is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.