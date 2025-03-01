Central Arkansas puts road win streak on the line against North Alabama

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (21-7, 15-2 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (12-16, 7-10 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas will try to keep its seven-game road win streak alive when the Sugar Bears take on North Alabama.

The Lions are 8-5 in home games. North Alabama is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

The Sugar Bears are 15-2 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas is fifth in the ASUN scoring 70.0 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

North Alabama’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game North Alabama gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charity Gallegos averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Katie Criswell is averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games.

Jade Upshaw is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Sugar Bears. Leah Mafua is averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

