Central Arkansas plays FGCU, seeks 12th straight home win

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (23-3, 14-0 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (19-6, 13-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts FGCU trying to extend its 11-game home winning streak.

The Sugar Bears have gone 11-0 at home. Central Arkansas is the ASUN leader with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Abiara averaging 7.4.

The Eagles are 14-0 in ASUN play. FGCU is fourth in the ASUN with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Lauryn Taylor averaging 2.9.

Central Arkansas scores 70.1 points, 17.7 more per game than the 52.4 FGCU gives up. FGCU scores 10.3 more points per game (71.1) than Central Arkansas allows (60.8).

The Sugar Bears and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bree Stephens is averaging 4.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Sugar Bears. Leah Mafua is averaging 14.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games.

Catherine Cairns averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc. Emani Jefferson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 10-0, averaging 70.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 72.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.