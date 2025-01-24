Central Arkansas hosts Lipscomb following Anderson’s 21-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (13-7, 5-2 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-15, 1-6 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits Central Arkansas after Joe Anderson scored 21 points in Lipscomb’s 74-64 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Bears are 5-3 in home games. Central Arkansas is 2-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bisons have gone 5-2 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb leads the ASUN with 16.5 assists. Anderson leads the Bisons with 3.9.

Central Arkansas averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 12.1 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

The Bears and Bisons meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Layne Taylor is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Elias Cato is averaging 15.4 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

Gyasi Powell is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 11.3 points. Jacob Ognacevic is shooting 60.7% and averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.