Central Arkansas and Abilene Christian play in NIT matchup

Abilene Christian Wildcats (21-12, 9-8 WAC) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (23-9, 17-4 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on Abilene Christian in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Sugar Bears are 17-4 against ASUN opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Central Arkansas is eighth in the ASUN with 12.4 assists per game led by Bree Stephens averaging 2.6.

The Wildcats are 9-8 in WAC play. Abilene Christian averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

Central Arkansas’ average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.8 per game Central Arkansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elizabeth Abiara is averaging 6.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Stephens is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emma Troxell averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Meredith Mayes is shooting 55.8% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

