Cent. Conn. St. visits Saint Francis (PA), looks to end road slide

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-17, 5-5 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (9-15, 7-4 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits Saint Francis (PA) looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Red Flash have gone 4-6 at home. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Devils are 5-5 against conference opponents. Cent. Conn. St. has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.3 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St.’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has allowed to its opponents (41.3%).

The Red Flash and Blue Devils square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ineivi Plata is averaging 4.9 points for the Red Flash. Marissa Shelton is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Meghan Kenefick is scoring 8.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Blue Devils. Belle Lanpher is averaging 22.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 6-4, averaging 57.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

