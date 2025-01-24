Cent. Conn. St. visits Le Moyne after Carmody’s 20-point showing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (12-6, 3-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (7-13, 2-3 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -6.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne faces Cent. Conn. St. after Robby Carmody scored 20 points in Le Moyne’s 73-72 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Dolphins have gone 4-4 in home games. Le Moyne ranks fourth in the NEC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Dwayne Koroma averaging 2.3.

The Blue Devils are 3-2 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Le Moyne makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Cent. Conn. St. has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Cent. Conn. St. has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

The Dolphins and Blue Devils match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zek Tekin is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Dolphins. AJ Dancier is averaging 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games.

Jordan Jones is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Devin Haid is averaging 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.