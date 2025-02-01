Cent. Conn. St. visits Brogna and Stonehill

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (15-6, 6-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (12-11, 4-4 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -6.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Todd Brogna scored 28 points in Stonehill’s 73-61 win over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Skyhawks are 8-2 on their home court. Stonehill has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Devils have gone 6-2 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is the leader in the NEC scoring 9.8 fast break points per game.

Stonehill averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Stonehill gives up.

The Skyhawks and Blue Devils meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brogna is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Louie Semona is averaging 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jordan Jones is averaging 13 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Devin Haid is averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.