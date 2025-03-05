Cent. Conn. St. meets Le Moyne in NEC Tournament

Le Moyne Dolphins (9-22, 4-12 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (23-6, 14-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -13.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces Le Moyne in the NEC Tournament.

The Blue Devils’ record in NEC games is 14-2, and their record is 9-4 against non-conference opponents. Cent. Conn. St. ranks seventh in the NEC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdul Momoh averaging 1.7.

The Dolphins are 4-12 against NEC teams. Le Moyne is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Jones is shooting 47.1% and averaging 14.4 points for the Blue Devils. Darin Smith Jr. is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dwayne Koroma is averaging 11.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Dolphins. AJ Dancier is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 74.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Dolphins: 2-8, averaging 73.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

