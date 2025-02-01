Cent. Conn. St. hosts Swider and Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (9-11, 5-2 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-15, 4-3 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Cent. Conn. St. after Kylie Swider scored 27 points in Stonehill’s 66-64 win over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-6 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Skyhawks are 5-2 in conference games. Stonehill is second in the NEC with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Swider averaging 8.9.

Cent. Conn. St. scores 57.9 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 68.6 Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

The Blue Devils and Skyhawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dagny Slomack is averaging 8.9 points for the Blue Devils. Belle Lanpher is averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Swider is averaging 13.2 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Sharn Hayward is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 62.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

