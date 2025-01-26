Cent. Conn. St. hosts Chicago State following Spinelli’s 25-point game

Chicago State Cougars (2-19, 2-4 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (13-6, 4-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -15.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces Cent. Conn. St. after Gabe Spinelli scored 25 points in Chicago State’s 75-73 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Blue Devils have gone 5-2 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is third in the NEC scoring 71.7 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Cougars are 2-4 in NEC play. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC with 10.1 assists per game led by Spinelli averaging 2.3.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 71.7 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 78.9 Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.7 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Jones is averaging 12.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Blue Devils. Devin Haid is averaging 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Jalen Forrest is averaging 10.6 points for the Cougars. Noble Crawford is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

