Cent. Conn. St. faces Le Moyne following Jones’ 23-point showing

Le Moyne Dolphins (9-20, 4-10 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (21-6, 12-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. plays Le Moyne after Jordan Jones scored 23 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 67-41 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Blue Devils have gone 10-2 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. averages 14.7 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by Jones with 3.6.

The Dolphins are 4-10 in NEC play. Le Moyne is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

Cent. Conn. St. makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Le Moyne has allowed to its opponents (45.7%). Le Moyne scores 11.0 more points per game (74.1) than Cent. Conn. St. allows (63.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 47.1% and averaging 14.5 points for the Blue Devils. Devin Haid is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Dancier is averaging 14.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Dolphins. Robby Carmody is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 77.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.