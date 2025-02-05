Cent. Conn. St. faces Fairleigh Dickinson after Jones’ 20-point performance

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-14, 5-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (16-6, 7-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Jordan Jones scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 71-63 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Blue Devils are 6-2 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. is third in the NEC scoring 71.7 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Knights have gone 5-3 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson is third in the NEC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Bismark Nsiah averaging 1.7.

Cent. Conn. St. makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Cent. Conn. St. have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Blue Devils. Devin Haid is averaging 13.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games.

Terrence Brown is averaging 20.9 points, six rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Knights. Jo’el Emanuel is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.