Cavinder and Miami (FL) host No. 1 Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (23-2, 14-0 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-12, 3-11 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) takes on No. 1 Notre Dame after Haley Cavinder scored 27 points in Miami (FL)’s 83-82 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Hurricanes have gone 9-6 in home games. Miami (FL) has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Irish are 14-0 in ACC play. Notre Dame is the top team in the ACC with 40.6 points per game in the paint led by Hannah Hidalgo averaging 11.1.

Miami (FL) averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame has shot at a 50.0% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cavinder is averaging 18.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Hurricanes. Cameron Williams is averaging 10.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Liatu King is averaging 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Fighting Irish. Olivia Miles is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 83.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.