Cave and Omaha host Oral Roberts

Omaha Mavericks (9-11, 1-6 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (15-5, 5-2 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on Oral Roberts after Grace Cave scored 21 points in Omaha’s 66-65 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-1 in home games. Oral Roberts has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks have gone 1-6 against Summit opponents. Omaha is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Oral Roberts is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha averages 67.5 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 72.1 Oral Roberts gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Mavericks meet Wednesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleyah Jones is averaging 17.3 points for the Golden Eagles. Jalei Oglesby is averaging 17 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cave is averaging 13.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks. Ja Harvey is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.