Castro leads George Washington against Richmond after 21-point game

Richmond Spiders (7-13, 2-5 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-6, 3-4 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on Richmond after Rafael Castro scored 21 points in George Washington’s 67-61 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Revolutionaries have gone 10-1 in home games. George Washington is fifth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 68.0 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Spiders are 2-5 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is fifth in the A-10 with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Apostolos Roumoglou averaging 4.7.

George Washington averages 76.3 points, 5.1 more per game than the 71.2 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game George Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Buchanan Jr. is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Delonnie Hunt is averaging 16.8 points and 2.2 steals for the Spiders. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Spiders: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

