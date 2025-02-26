Caso leads Merrimack against Rider after 28-point game

Merrimack Warriors (12-14, 8-9 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (6-20, 4-13 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces Rider after Rose Caso scored 28 points in Merrimack’s 81-36 win against the Iona Gaels.

The Broncs have gone 3-10 in home games. Rider is 4-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors are 8-9 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack is 7-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.8 turnovers per game.

Rider scores 55.2 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 62.6 Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Rider gives up.

The Broncs and Warriors meet Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Turco is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Broncs. Camryn Collins is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Thalia Shepard is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Warriors. Madison Roman is averaging 10.0 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 55.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.