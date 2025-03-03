Carter leads LSU against No. 17 Kentucky after 23-point game

LSU Tigers (14-15, 3-13 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-10, 8-8 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU visits No. 17 Kentucky after Camryn Carter scored 23 points in LSU’s 81-69 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 14-3 on their home court. Kentucky averages 17.0 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Lamont Butler with 4.5.

The Tigers have gone 3-13 against SEC opponents. LSU is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

Kentucky scores 85.3 points, 12.8 more per game than the 72.5 LSU allows. LSU averages 75.3 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 77.2 Kentucky allows to opponents.

The Wildcats and Tigers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is shooting 48.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Wildcats. Koby Brea is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carter is averaging 16.9 points for the Tigers. Daimion Collins is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.