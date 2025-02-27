Carter, Cal Poly Mustangs to host Burke and the UCSB Gauchos

UCSB Gauchos (16-11, 10-7 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (11-15, 6-10 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Skylar Burke and UCSB take on Mary Carter and Cal Poly on Thursday.

The Mustangs have gone 6-6 in home games. Cal Poly is ninth in the Big West scoring 57.1 points while shooting 38.9% from the field.

The Gauchos have gone 10-7 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks sixth in the Big West allowing 58.8 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

Cal Poly is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 38.4% UCSB allows to opponents. UCSB has shot at a 38.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sierra Lichtie is averaging 10.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Mustangs. Annika Shah is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jessica Grant is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 7.8 points. Alyssa Marin is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 58.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 61.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

