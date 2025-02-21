Carter and the LSU Tigers host conference foe No. 2 Florida

Florida Gators (23-3, 10-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-12, 3-10 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Florida takes on LSU in SEC action Saturday.

The Tigers are 11-4 in home games. LSU is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Gators are 10-3 against SEC opponents. Florida has a 19-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

LSU makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Florida has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Carter is averaging 17.3 points for the Tigers. Jordan Sears is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 17.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Gators: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.