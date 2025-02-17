Carter and LSU host South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-15, 0-12 SEC) at LSU Tigers (13-12, 2-10 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts South Carolina after Camryn Carter scored 29 points in LSU’s 82-79 win against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Tigers have gone 10-4 in home games. LSU has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Gamecocks are 0-12 in conference games. South Carolina averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

LSU averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.8 per game South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 69.7 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 72.4 LSU gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 17.3 points for the Tigers. Jordan Sears is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Collin Murray-Boyles is shooting 57.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Gamecocks. Jamarii Thomas is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Gamecocks: 0-10, averaging 64.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.