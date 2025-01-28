Carruthers leads Toledo against Miami (OH) after 21-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-7, 4-4 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-5, 5-3 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Miami (OH) after Kendall Carruthers scored 21 points in Toledo’s 80-68 win against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Rockets have gone 8-1 in home games. Toledo is sixth in the MAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Carruthers averaging 2.7.

The RedHawks are 4-4 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is ninth in the MAC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Amber Tretter averaging 4.8.

Toledo scores 70.6 points, 13.4 more per game than the 57.2 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Toledo have averaged.

The Rockets and RedHawks meet Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammi Mikonovwicz is averaging 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rockets. Khera Goss is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Enjulina Gonzalez is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 17.4 points and 1.5 steals. Maya Chandler is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.