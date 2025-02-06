Canisius visits Monroe and Quinnipiac

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-19, 2-8 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-9, 9-2 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -16; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on Canisius after Amarri Monroe scored 28 points in Quinnipiac’s 84-75 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Bobcats are 8-1 in home games. Quinnipiac is 6-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Griffins are 2-8 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is 2-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Quinnipiac scores 72.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 78.6 Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Quinnipiac allows.

The Bobcats and Golden Griffins match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savion Lewis is averaging 4.9 points and 5.3 assists for the Bobcats. Monroe is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tana Kopa averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Paul McMillan IV is shooting 44.4% and averaging 20.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 22.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

