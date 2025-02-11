Canisius takes on Niagara on 5-game skid

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-21, 2-10 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (9-14, 4-8 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius aims to break its five-game losing streak with a victory against Niagara.

The Purple Eagles are 5-4 in home games. Niagara is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Griffins are 2-10 in conference play. Canisius has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Niagara averages 67.8 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 78.7 Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 64.0 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 70.3 Niagara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Smith is averaging 10.1 points for the Purple Eagles. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Benard is averaging 4.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Griffins. Paul McMillian IV is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 21.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.