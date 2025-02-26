Canisius takes on Manhattan on 3-game losing streak

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-19, 6-10 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (12-13, 6-10 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius looks to stop its three-game skid with a victory against Manhattan.

The Jaspers have gone 7-4 at home. Manhattan has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Griffins have gone 6-10 against MAAC opponents. Canisius ranks eighth in the MAAC scoring 25.0 points per game in the paint led by Jaela Johnson averaging 10.0.

Manhattan’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Canisius allows. Canisius has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of Manhattan have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar is averaging 10.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Jaspers. Ines Gimenez Monserrat is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shariah Gailes is averaging 9.4 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Johnson is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 57.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 57.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.