Canisius hosts Mount St. Mary’s after Hobbs’ 21-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (14-10, 7-6 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (2-22, 2-11 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits Canisius after Dallas Hobbs scored 21 points in Mount St. Mary’s 84-83 win over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Golden Griffins are 1-9 in home games. Canisius averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 1-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mountaineers are 7-6 in conference matchups. Mount St. Mary’s is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Canisius scores 63.8 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 72.3 Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Canisius gives up.

The Golden Griffins and Mountaineers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul McMillian IV is shooting 43.9% and averaging 20.1 points for the Golden Griffins. Tana Kopa is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dola Adebayo is shooting 52.1% and averaging 12.8 points for the Mountaineers. Jedy Cordilia is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 22.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

