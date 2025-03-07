Canisius faces Saint Peter’s, looks to halt 3-game skid

Canisius Golden Griffins (3-27, 3-16 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-16, 6-13 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius enters the matchup against Saint Peter’s after losing three in a row.

The Peacocks have gone 5-6 at home. Saint Peter’s has a 4-9 record against teams above .500.

The Golden Griffins are 3-16 in MAAC play. Canisius is 0-15 against opponents with a winning record.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points lower than the 49.9% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 64.9 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 65.9 Saint Peter’s gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Randolph averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Armoni Zeigler is averaging 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Cam Palesse is averaging 6.6 points for the Golden Griffins. Paul McMillan IV is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 21.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.