Canisius faces Niagara on 5-game skid

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-21, 2-10 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (9-14, 4-8 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -8.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius enters the matchup against Niagara after losing five in a row.

The Purple Eagles have gone 5-4 in home games. Niagara ranks fourth in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 70.3 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Golden Griffins are 2-10 in MAAC play. Canisius ranks second in the MAAC shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

Niagara is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 49.7% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Niagara have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olumide Adelodun is averaging 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tana Kopa is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 12.7 points. Paul McMillian IV is averaging 20.7 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 21.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.