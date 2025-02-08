Canisius faces conference rival Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (9-12, 5-7 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-16, 4-7 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Madison Roman and Merrimack take on Jaela Johnson and Canisius in MAAC action.

The Golden Griffins have gone 1-8 at home. Canisius ranks eighth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 29.8 rebounds. Shariah Gailes leads the Golden Griffins with 8.0 boards.

The Warriors are 5-7 against conference opponents. Merrimack allows 63.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

Canisius is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 59.0 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 67.0 Canisius gives up.

The Golden Griffins and Warriors face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Franka Wittenberg is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Thalia Shepard is averaging 12.4 points and two steals for the Warriors. Roman is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 57.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.