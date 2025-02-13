Campbell visits Northeastern following King’s 32-point performance

Campbell Fighting Camels (14-11, 9-3 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (13-12, 5-7 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces Campbell after Rashad King scored 32 points in Northeastern’s 84-75 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Huskies have gone 5-4 at home. Northeastern ranks eighth in the CAA with 12.9 assists per game led by King averaging 3.5.

The Fighting Camels are 9-3 in CAA play. Campbell is eighth in the CAA scoring 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Colby Duggan averaging 6.5.

Northeastern’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Campbell allows. Campbell has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of Northeastern have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is shooting 45.0% and averaging 17.8 points for the Huskies. LA Pratt is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Duggan is averaging 15 points for the Fighting Camels. Jasin Sinani is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.