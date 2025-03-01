Campbell visits Charleston (SC) after Brzovic’s 27-point showing

Campbell Fighting Camels (15-15, 10-7 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (22-8, 12-5 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays Campbell after Ante Brzovic scored 27 points in Charleston (SC)’s 94-84 win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Cougars have gone 12-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) is 5-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Camels have gone 10-7 against CAA opponents. Campbell ranks fourth in the CAA giving up 66.8 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.2% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell averages 70.6 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 74.2 Charleston (SC) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brzovic is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Derrin Boyd is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Colby Duggan is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Fighting Camels. Nolan Dorsey is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.