Campbell takes on Elon in conference matchup

Elon Phoenix (15-8, 6-4 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-11, 7-3 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Sherry and Elon take on Jasin Sinani and Campbell in CAA play.

The Fighting Camels have gone 6-4 at home. Campbell scores 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Phoenix are 6-4 in CAA play. Elon is seventh in the CAA scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Sherry averaging 7.9.

Campbell makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Elon has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Elon has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sinani is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Colby Duggan is averaging 19.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the past 10 games.

Matthew Van Komen is averaging 6.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Phoenix. Sherry is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

