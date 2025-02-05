Campbell takes home win streak into matchup with Elon

Elon Phoenix (15-8, 6-4 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-11, 7-3 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Fighting Camels play Elon.

The Fighting Camels have gone 6-4 in home games. Campbell is eighth in the CAA scoring 71.6 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Phoenix have gone 6-4 against CAA opponents. Elon ranks fifth in the CAA giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

Campbell makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Elon has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Elon averages 8.7 more points per game (74.7) than Campbell gives up (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Duggan is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Jasin Sinani is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nick Dorn averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Sam Sherry is averaging 15.4 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.