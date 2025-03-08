Campbell meets Delaware in CAA Tournament

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (13-19, 6-13 CAA) vs. Campbell Fighting Camels (15-16, 10-8 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces Delaware in the CAA Tournament.

The Fighting Camels have gone 10-8 against CAA opponents, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Campbell is seventh in the CAA scoring 70.5 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 6-13 against CAA opponents. Delaware gives up 78.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Campbell’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Delaware gives up. Delaware has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Dorsey is averaging 9.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels. Colby Duggan is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

John Camden is averaging 16.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Izaiah Pasha is averaging 13.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 2-8, averaging 74.6 points, 25.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

