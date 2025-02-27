Campbell hosts UNC Wilmington following Obioha’s 23-point performance

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (22-7, 12-4 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (15-14, 10-6 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits Campbell after Harlan Obioha scored 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 79-70 victory over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Fighting Camels are 8-5 on their home court. Campbell ranks fifth in the CAA with 13.7 assists per game led by Jasin Sinani averaging 2.7.

The Seahawks have gone 12-4 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is eighth in the CAA allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Campbell is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington scores 13.3 more points per game (79.6) than Campbell gives up to opponents (66.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Duggan is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Nolan Dorsey is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Donovan Newby is averaging 14.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Seahawks. Khamari McGriff is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

