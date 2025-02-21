Campbell hosts Drexel following McCormack’s 20-point outing

Drexel Dragons (13-9, 9-3 CAA) at Campbell Camels (15-9, 8-4 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on Campbell after Cara McCormack scored 20 points in Drexel’s 59-58 victory against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Camels have gone 10-0 at home. Campbell has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Dragons are 9-3 against conference opponents. Drexel is third in the CAA allowing 56.7 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Campbell averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Campbell allows.

The Camels and Dragons square off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gemma Nunez is averaging eight points, 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Camels. Gianni Boone is averaging 11.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games.

Amaris Baker is averaging 18 points for the Dragons. McCormack is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Dragons: 7-3, averaging 57.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

