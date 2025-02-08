Campbell faces N.C. A&T following Alexander’s 20-point outing

Campbell Camels (13-9, 6-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (13-8, 9-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays N.C. A&T after Ciara Alexander scored 20 points in Campbell’s 81-41 victory against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Aggies have gone 8-2 in home games. N.C. A&T scores 62.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Camels are 6-4 against CAA opponents. Campbell is 6-8 against opponents with a winning record.

N.C. A&T is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game N.C. A&T allows.

The Aggies and Camels face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Dorsey is averaging 16.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Aggies. Maleia Bracone is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Gianni Boone is scoring 11.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Camels. Alexander is averaging 12 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 65.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.7 points per game.

Camels: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.