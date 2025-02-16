Campbell Camels take on the Elon Phoenix, seek 5th straight win

Campbell Camels (14-9, 7-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-9, 7-4 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Elon.

The Phoenix have gone 7-3 in home games. Elon has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

The Camels are 7-4 against CAA opponents. Campbell has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Elon is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 39.1% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell averages 65.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the 62.0 Elon allows.

The Phoenix and Camels square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayda Angel averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc. Raven Preston is shooting 36.5% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Courtney Dahlquist is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Camels, while averaging 9.7 points. Gianni Boone is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 58.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Camels: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.