Campbell Camels face the Towson Tigers in CAA Tournament

Towson Tigers (12-19, 10-10 CAA) vs. Campbell Camels (19-11, 12-6 CAA)

Washington; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays in the CAA Tournament against Towson.

The Camels are 12-6 against CAA opponents and 7-5 in non-conference play. Campbell is sixth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Jasmine Felton leads the Camels with 5.4 boards.

The Tigers’ record in CAA games is 10-10. Towson gives up 61.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Campbell scores 63.8 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 61.8 Towson allows. Towson has shot at a 38.1% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Campbell won the last matchup 58-57 on Feb. 28. Olivia Tucker scored 16 to help lead Campbell to the win, and India Johnston scored 12 points for Towson.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianni Boone is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Camels. Felton is averaging 10.7 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Johnston is averaging 12.4 points for the Tigers. Anasia Staton is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 8-2, averaging 64.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 59.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.