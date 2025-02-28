Camden leads Delaware against UNC Wilmington

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-18, 5-12 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (23-7, 13-4 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits UNC Wilmington after John Camden scored 31 points in Delaware’s 94-84 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Seahawks have gone 14-3 at home. UNC Wilmington ranks second in the CAA with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Moore averaging 5.0.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 5-12 against CAA opponents. Delaware gives up 78.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

UNC Wilmington scores 79.6 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 78.4 Delaware allows. Delaware has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Khamari McGriff is shooting 66.3% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Camden is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Erik Timko is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 1-9, averaging 72.8 points, 24.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.