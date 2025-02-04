Calvert and BYU host UCF

UCF Knights (8-12, 1-9 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (11-10, 2-8 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts UCF after Emma Calvert scored 22 points in BYU’s 77-67 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Cougars are 6-5 on their home court. BYU averages 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Knights have gone 1-9 against Big 12 opponents. UCF averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

BYU is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% UCF allows to opponents. UCF has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The Cougars and Knights match up Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Calvert is shooting 54.5% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Achol Akot is averaging 6.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Knights. Kaitlin Peterson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Knights: 1-9, averaging 61.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.